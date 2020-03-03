Linn County Public Health officials explain coronavirus and what it means for Iowa

On Tuesday, KCRG-TV9’s Mary Green moderated a conversation about coronavirus with Heather Meador and Julie Stephens of Linn County Public Health.

KCRG-TV9's Mary Green, left, discusses the coronavirus with Linn County Public Health's Heather Meador, center, and Julie Stephens on March 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids. (MARLON HALL/KCRG)

Meador is a clinical branch supervisor, while Stephens works in public health preparedness.

As of Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said it is monitoring five people for the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus and testing two people for it. So far, the department reports 39 people have completed monitoring, and three people have tested negative for the virus.

But Meador and Stephens emphasized that no one in Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19, so as of now, the virus is not in Iowa.

"It is a good time to be practicing those good hygiene practices, and again, it's washing your hands often with soap and water, covering your coughs, covering your sneeze, containing yourself at home when you're sick,” Meador said.

If COVID-19 does come to Iowa, they said some factors may make people more susceptible to it.

"We're concerned for anyone over the age of 60. But then it's those other illnesses, such as diabetes, heart disease, any type of autoimmune disorder can make someone more prone to illness,” Meador said.

During the Facebook Live conversation, a few viewers asked about travel, especially with spring break coming soon.

Linn County Public Health said if you’re traveling within the US, be mindful of coronavirus like you would for any other illness, such as the flu, by washing your hands often and staying away from people who look sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently has COVID-19-related travel advisories out for five countries: China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan. Anyone who travels there might have to take extra steps when they get back to Iowa, Meador and Stephens said.

"We want you to stay home for a full 14 days when you come home, and that 14 days is to make sure you don't get sick. You're protecting others and your community by staying home," Meador said.

Once people get home from visiting those countries, Linn County Public Health said people who experience some of the symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever, trouble breathing and a lot of coughing, should call their doctor. The doctor will work with the Department of Public Health to determine if that person needs to be tested for COVID-19.

“Right now, if any individual is calling their doctor's office, chances are, they're going to have influenza because we do have high amounts of influenza,” Meador said. “You can't catch something that's not in our area, and right now, COVID-19 is not in our area."

Linn County Public Health also dispelled some coronavirus myths.

They said people don't need to wear face masks, but it is safe to open packages with products from China.

“Some people have asked, 'Will the weather play a part when it gets warmer, will that happen?' And that's really not the way viruses work,” Meador said. “Weather really doesn't play a part in virus transmission."