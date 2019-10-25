Cornell College's new Russell Science Center is dedicated

Cornell alums and staff gathered to dedication and completion of the new Russell Science Center. That $35 million project also included the renovation of two other buildings.

The whole project was constructed and completed in 18 months times.

School leaders said 80% of their students get accepted to medical school, but the old facility needed to be updated with new technology and give the students more space to work.

“This building is amazing,” said Skye McCormick, a sophomore at Cornell.

She started classes in the old building. She said there wasn’t enough fume hoods for students to do experiments with gases. She said they would either do it out in the open or a lab would take a long time to complete.

Now, the new lab has enough for everyone.

The president of the school said the addition will not raise tuition. The project was funded by donors.

