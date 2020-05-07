Cornell College moving to 10 blocks amid Coronavirus pandemic

Cornell College in Mount Vernon is making schedule changes because of the coronavirus. Cornell College is moving from eight blocks to 10. They say this will make things more flexible for students.

A sign on the Cornell College campus in Mount Vernon. Photo date: Monday, April 13, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

A block is where students only take one course at a time over a span of a couple of weeks. They are in that class several hours per day. The two extra blocks added will be during the summer.

This will let students start the school year later, or take a block off if needed. It also lets them graduate on time, or early if they don't want to take a break.

“What we know from students right now and their families is that they want flexibility, minimum disruption, and perhaps most importantly they want certainty that they're going to graduate in four years,” said Cornell College President Jonathan Brand. “That they don't have to put their lives on hold for a period of time.”

The 10 block calendar will be in place for the next 2 school years. Right now, leaders are still planning on having classes on campus in August.