Cornell College honors graduating seniors with a slideshow

Cornell College wanted to go beyond a virtual graduation to honor their graduating class.

Theatre professor Scott Olinger put together a slideshow with photos of graduating Cornell seniors. He used a projector to show the students' faces on several buildings across campus.

He recorded the images and put together a slideshow. Olinger asked students for photos of them to use. He used student ID photos for the ones he didn't hear back from.

Since seniors couldn't be on campus to walk across the stage and get their diplomas because of the coronavirus pandemic closing the campus, this was Cornell's way of telling them congratulations.

“I just hope that they understand that we really do miss them,” said Olinger. “That the faculty and the staff and the administrators, we miss them terrible, we care about them, we want to celebrate their achievement.”

Cornell College live-streamed the slideshow on their Facebook page Saturday night.

