Cornell College extends spring break, moving to online courses

Cornell College said it will be moving its course model to online courses starting March 23 through April 15 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

College officials said there are no confirmed cases on campus.

“This has been a tough decision for all of us on campus, especially because we absolutely love seeing our students on campus as they engage in the hands-on educational opportunities that Cornell is known for,” said President Jonathan Brand. “However, all while providing an excellent education, the safety of our students, staff, faculty, and the wider community around the college is our number one priority at this time.”

Students are currently on spring break. The college said it is giving students an extra week of spring break to make preparations.

The college said it will make a decision regarding the final block of the year.

“We are in a unique situation on the block plan to act swiftly and nimbly to change our plans, course by course, and support our students to ensure they get a quality education while minimizing risks of virus exposure to them and the entire community,” Brand said.

Cornell said it has suspended international and domestic travel for employee business and is holding virtual events for those considering enrollment.