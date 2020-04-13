Cornell College adapts to virtual learning courses, prepared for doing so long-term

Learning looks a bit different these days.

A sign on the Cornell College campus in Mount Vernon. Photo date: Monday, April 13, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Across Iowa, colleges and universities are doing online learning for at least the rest of this school year. Discussions are also happening now if that will continue into the next school year.

At Cornell College, students and staff transitioned to virtual learning about a month ago. Sunny Khan, a junior, said he's impressed by the academic rigor of the course and how much interaction he gets with the professor.

"I'm absorbing a lot. I have never taken an online course before and I didn't expect to get this much out of it," Khan said.

More than 75 percent of Cornell's classes are done through interactive virtual instruction now. Faculty try to avoid just recorded, or uploaded lessons.

"We meet every day from 1 to 3 p.m. via Zoom and we have discussions about the readings, the project or sometimes even about COVID-19 and how that is affecting us," Khan said.

Khan is just taking a course in constitutional law. Cornell has a different way of structuring its classes: staff teaches in eight blocks a year rather than two semesters.

"It's also clear to me that this is particularly helpful as a model in crisis because there is minimal disruption," Jonathan Brand, president of the college, said.

So only one course is altered for both students and professors at at time, rather than several courses in a college or university that use semesters. Faculty are already considering the possibility that virtual learning will continue into the next school year.

"For us we can do the first block in a virtual format. And then the second the crisis has passed, which it will at some point, we will gather together again," Brand said.

The last block of this school year will start next week. It will be held virtually.