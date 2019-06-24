Cornell College student analyzing data from winter overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids

One eastern Iowa college student is hoping to use data to end homelessness, and she's doing it on her laptop.

She's collecting data from last year's overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids. It's open during the winter months and available when other shelters fill up.

Allison Krull, a senior at Cornell College started this as part of a school project. She found in four months, the Shelter had more than 6,500 stays. That’s an average of 55 people per night. She broke that down and found 467 different individuals used the shelter; 32 used the shelter in previous winters.

Krull said these numbers are surprising. She hopes her work can make a difference for next year.

Krull considers herself a stats junkie, so she was willing to take on the challenge of collecting stats for last year’s overflow shelter.

"I didn't even know what the overflow shelter was," she said.

Now she does, after spending nearly two months at Cornell College combing through its data.

"I only stay in Mount Vernon during the school year and I don't come to Cedar Rapids that often,” she said. “I had no idea the sheer number of people who were homeless, and that's kind of eye-opening to me."

The agencies organizing the overflow shelter say this data is a big help. They plan to reach out to the people who used the shelter multiple winters to see how they can help. They will also use it to push for a permanent overflow shelter location.

"If there aren't dramatic changes in the community to make more affordable housing available, we need to be prepared to have a safe, open and welcoming environment every winter,” said Phoebe Trepp, the executive director of Willis Dady Homeless Services. “So this data will help us make the case for that."

Krull says this project won't be her last time helping out the homeless.

"I think like I'm making a difference,” Krull said. “An impact on what will actually happen in the future."

Krull's professor hopes other students will be able to conduct similar research in the future to help the staff who simply don't have time.