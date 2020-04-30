Coralville postpnes Mayor's Clean Up Week, offers extra trash cart collection

The city of Coralville on Wednesday announced the postponement of the Mayor's Clean Up Week 2020 until early summer, with a date to be announced later.

The city said the Coralville Streets and Solid Waste Department will, in the meantime, offer an additional trash collection day for residents through mid-May.

This additional day will be on May 15 for those whose regular pick-up is Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. And for customers whose regular pick-up day is Thursday, the additional day will be on May 18.

The city said Eligible residents are encouraged to place any trash or smaller items in their cart that they would normally place on the curb for Mayor’s Clean Up Week.

This collection is free of charge and will be in addition to the regular collection for that week.

During Mayor's Clean Up Week, appliances and electronics will not be accepted in trash carts, but these items can be scheduled for pick-up by calling 319.248.1740 or fill out a request at www.coralville.org/specialtrash.