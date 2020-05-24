Coralville man dies after fall on trail at Palisades-Kepler State Park

A man was killed after suffering a fall along a trail on Friday at a state park in Linn County.

The Iowa Department of Natural resources said that Brian Jungen, 32, of Coralville, died at Palisades-Kepler State Park, located west of Mount Vernon.

At around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 22, rangers received a report that hikers had located Jungen after he apparently fell on Cedar Cliff Trail and suffered lacerations to his head. The hikers said that he was bleeding from those wounds. They were able to speak with Jungen briefly when they found him, but he blacked out soon after, according to the DNR.

Emergency personnel and DNR officials arrived but were unable to revive Jungen, who had no pulse at the time.

First responders from Mount Vernon and Lisbon and the Linn County Sheriff's Office were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into Jungen's death is ongoing by the DNR.