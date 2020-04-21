Coralville man charged with Attempted Murder after shooting

The Coralville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of 1st Avenue at around 7:29 p.m. on April 20.

Officers said they found one victim with gunshot wounds to the head and foot, but the injuries do not appear be life-threatening.

Officers took Tyris D. Winters, 41, of Peoria, Illinois, and one other suspect into custody in the 700 block of 1st Avenue. The other suspect was later released.

Winters was charged with Attempted Murder. The case remains under investigation.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of additional suspects.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 358-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip at iccrimestoppers.org.