Coralville man accused in deadly bank robbery shooting in north-central Iowa

Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation says a Coralville man faces a murder charge for a deadly bank robbery in central Iowa.

Authorities say 35-year-old Valentino Williams is also charged with robbery. He's currently behind bars in the Kossuth County jail.

Police say he shot a 43-year-old woman outside of the Security State Bank in Lu Verne around 8:45 a.m. yesterday morning. That's about 40 miles north of Fort Dodge. This all took place before the bank opened.



Bank employee Jessica Weishaar, of Algona, died at the scene.

Police say witnesses and surveillance video helped identify Williams and a vehicle.

