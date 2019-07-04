Coralville hosts annual 4thFest

The City of Coralville wrapped up its annual 4thFest, concluding with a fireworks show put on by the city's fire department.

Many people took advantage of the pool at S.T. Morrison Park to beat the heat, but it did not stop a lot of people from enjoying the activities in the park. Activities included carnival rides, a number of games, along with food and other vendors.

Those hot temperatures also did not deter some people from showing up early for the fireworks, ensuring they had some of the closest seats available.

People of all ages said they were looking forward to this event and the start of the weekend.

"Riding carnival rides- first I'm going to ride the Ferris wheel," said Zariah Price, who at four years old is already a repeat visitor to Coralville's 4thFest.

"The fireworks and my family and being outside," said Miangel Price, who picked out her favorite part of the two-day celebration.

For some visitors, it was not only their first time at 4thFest, but it also marked their first few days in Iowa.

"Really looking forward to this event, of course, the Jazz Fest that's coming up here tomorrow, actually, and enjoying the weather as best as we can," said Cole Deninsen, who moved from Minnesota only days ago.

The fireworks are scheduled to take place around 9:45 p.m., once it gets dark.