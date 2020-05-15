Coralville extends city facility closures through May 27

Coralville announced on Friday it is extending the closure of some of its city facilities through May 27.

City Hall, the Coralville Public Library, Coralville Recreation Center, North Ridge Pavilion and the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts will remain closed. And all events, public or private, scheduled to take place at those facilities are canceled.

While City hall is closed to the public, staff continue to be available by phone at 319-248-1700 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For other services or information regarding any of these facilities, visit coralville.org.