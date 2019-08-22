A Coralville family is looking at ways to prevent their home from lightning after their roof caught fire earlier this week.

Coralville couple looks to lightning-proof their home but doing so isn't cheap

On Tuesday, the Coralville Fire Department responded to a fire on Auburn East Ln. The fire started around 7:30.

“We were at our summer home in Okoboji,” said Daryl Funk. “We got a call from our neighbor, who is a good friend, and she says ‘Carol, your house is on fire.’

Daryl and his wife made the daunting fire hour drive home wondering how severe the damage was going to be.

“With all of the water they were going to spray and the fire and smoke damage, I was worried about how severe it was going to be,” he said.

A few days later and Funk said they are making repairs to the roof and interior which he said has smoke damage. He is also looking at ways to prevent this in the future. Coralville Fire Chief, Orey Schwitzer said people can install a lightning rod with wires leading to the ground. However, those who install the technology said not a lot of people buy them and it’s costly.

“Something like that would run a couple thousand dollars,” said Nick Nick Streff, owner of Streff Electric.

Chief Schwitzer said the cost is likely what keeps more people from installing them on their homes, but also that lightning doesn’t often strike structures. He said his department responds to structure fires related to lightning maybe once every other year.

“70% of all lightning strikes that start fires are not buildings,” Chief Schwitzer said. “They’re grass, woodland and that type of stuff.”

Funk said the cost doesn’t worry him. He’s looking at every avenue to protect his home.

“The contractor we are working with said we would have come home to a pile of sticks if we waited another five minutes to call for help,” Funk said.

He said good neighbors are the best way.

“Her presence of mind to come up from the basement after hearing the sound of the lightning and see smoke coming from our house, that’s a very very special neighbor,” he said.

