Coralville company to produce millions of kits to test for COVID-19

The CDC has approved a company in eastern Iowa to start making large quantities of kits to test COVID-19.

This picture shows a 'primer and probe' kit to test for COVID-19. It's manufactured by Integrated DNA Technologies in Coralville. (Courtesy image)

Integrated DNA Technologies in Coralville announced Monday it got approval to make the test kits. They're called 'primer and probe' kits.

“We are honored to be the first company in the nation to have our primer and probe kits approved by the CDC for use as a key component of the CDC EUA testing protocol for the diagnosis and detection of COVID-19,” said IDT President Trey Martin.

Starting this week, the company is expected to make 5 million kits a week.

“We continue to scale production to meet demand and we are in close communication with the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). IDT will also continue to supply its key component to laboratories, which may assist them in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Martin added.

IDT’s recent history includes providing products to test for H1N1, Ebola virus, and Zika virus.

