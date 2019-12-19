Coralville company pays down lunch balances at several eastern Iowa schools

The lunch balances at several schools throughout eastern Iowa have been paid down thanks to a Coralville company.

MediRevv, which is a national healthcare revenue cycle management company, presented checks totaling more than $6,000 to seven schools throughout the area.

The list of schools included:

Oxford Elementary, Clear Creek

Mark Twain Elementary, Iowa City

Mary Welsh Elementary, Williamsburg

Mount Vernon Elementary, Mount Vernon

North Cedar Elementary, Mechanicsville

Olin Elementary, Olin

Starmont Elementary, Arlington

“We are passionate about giving to causes near and dear to MediRevver’s hearts,” said Human Resources Director and MediRevv Gives Committee Member Nicki Brick. “We’ve identified a need in our schools and are excited to make a difference.”