Coralville closing library, rec center, performing arts center

City officials in Coralville will be closing some public facilities in order to help protect the health of its citizens and staff, according to information provided by the city.

The city's public library, recreation center, and center for the performing arts will be closed beginning on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, until at least Sunday, April 12. Any events or programming to be held in those facilities scheduled during that time period have been canceled.

Refunds for paid participants in recreation center programming will be an option. People who are eligible will be contacted by the center's staff.

The public library's digital services will not be interrupted.

City Hall will remain open, but residents are encouraged to limit in-person activity. Payment options for the city's municipal utilities and other services may be completed online through the city's website.

Public meetings are still planning to be held at this time. The city's trails, parks, golf courses, and transit services are uninterrupted as well.