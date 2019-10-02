Coralville arena partnering with GreenState Credit Union to name new fieldhouse

The sports and entertainment arena going up in Coralville has a new business partnership, and project leaders say it marks the final step in bringing big events to Johnson County.

A rendering of the planned GreenState Family Fieldhouse is displayed on Oct. 2, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Xtream Arena at the Iowa River Landing is still about a year away from opening, but now GreenState Credit Union has entered at $1.4 million deal to name the neighboring fieldhouse through 2029.

Project leaders announced the GreenState Family Fieldhouse, an addition that will include multi-purpose basketball courts. The goal is to have this space host wrestling, gymnastics, and other competitions.

As part of the partnership, there will be open gym time for kids and school districts that want to use the space for things like sporting events, school dances, and other community events.

Those involved with the project as well as city leaders say this partnership will help bring more people to the area and boost the local economy.

"It means a lot of visitors coming to stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores, hundreds of families on weekends throughout the year," John Lundell, the Mayor of Coralville, said.

"This was kind of the final step on that and GreenState Credit Union, their marketing and mission aligned with this project and it all worked out," Josh Schamberger, the President of Think Iowa City who also works with the nonprofit ArenaCo, said.

Construction crews say the next steps in construction is to close the roof before the snow, and then begin working on the inside.

The arena is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2020.