The Coralville Police Department is seeking help locating a woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Kathryn Diane Ironside, 60, was last seen during the afternoon on January 4, 2020. She was seen near her residence located in the 200 block of E 9th Street in Coralville.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Ironside, please contact Coralville Police at (319) 248-1800.