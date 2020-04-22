Coralville Police identify a second person involved in April 20 attempted murder case

The Coralville Police Department has identified and charged a second person involved in the attempted murder case that occurred on April 20.

Investigators said Tony Watkins, 39, of Iowa City, has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder. He is in the Johnson County Jail.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of 1st Avenue. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area. They located one victim with gunshot wounds to the head and foot, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

The case remains under investigation.