Coralville Fire Department asks people to help clean snow away from hydrant

Local firefighters are asking more people in the community to sign up for what they call the "Adopt-a-Hydrant" program, which helps keep fire hydrants clear of ice and snow in the coldest months.

A fire hydrant is cleared of ice and snow in Coralville on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Nick Pruter, assistant fire chief with the Coralville Fire Department, said a majority of fires happen during the winter months because of bad heating or people using their fireplaces. However, they are having to sometimes fight more than just the blaze: they are fighting the snow and ice impeding their access to fire hydrants.

Julie Boothby, a Coralville resident, is one of about 31 people to sign up for the extra snow cleanup duty.

“We’re out here anyways doing our driveway and our sidewalks,” Boothby said. “It doesn’t take much time to clear the three feet around the hydrant.”

While it only takes 5 to 7 minutes to clear snow from a hydrant, those extra minutes matter when a structure is on fire, especially when you are a volunteer department.

“We already have a disadvantage of not being at the station to run out the door,” Pruter said. “We have to respond from home get on the trucks and leave. We are already at a disadvantage in response times so when we get on scene, if your hydrant is buried we either have to find an unburied one or spend time unburying it.”

Pruter says a fire can doubles in size every 30 seconds.

“The water damage, the fire damage, it’s all going to be less the faster we get in there,” Pruter said. “If we don’t have that water to put on it initially and have to wait the fire can grow 10 times the size just power being out the hydrant.”

Pruter said those interested in signing up for the program can call the Coralville Fire Department.