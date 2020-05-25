Coralville American Legion honors service members on Memorial Day

The pandemic didn't prevent people in Johnson County from honoring fallen veterans on Memorial Day.

The American Legion read the names of service members, did a 21 gun salute and played taps at cemeteries in Corlaville and Tiffin. Guests stood around the cemeteries at a safe distance from each other to keep social distancing in place. The American Legion says it didn't want the coronavirus pandemic to get in the way of these events.

"We gave it zero consideration. Now, if we had received the report that the city of Coralville was not going to allow us in the city cemetery which was their prerogative then we were going to proceed to the back parking lot area of the Coralville American Legion and at least give taps and a 21 gun salute to the veterans. We were going to honor our veterans. Period," Rex Brandstatter, Coralville American Legion commander, said.

The legion says it had bout 75 percent of the normal crowd attending both events. Brandstatter said he thinks the weather and worries about the coronavirus caused the lower turn-out.

