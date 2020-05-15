CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- We would like to see the fabulous Friday weather continue into the weekend, but that will not be the case. Saturday afternoon and night look see some showers and storms move through. As the storm moves east strong northwest wind brings a cool day. Look for strong northwest winds with highs staying in the lower 60s. Next week is still looking up with warmth and sunshine. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
Cooler weekend weather
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Fri 5:36 PM, May 15, 2020