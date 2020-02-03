CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- After a quiet caucus night weather-wise we see more clouds ahead on Tuesday. A storm we have been watching for the past 9 days looks to be taking a southern route. This means some isolated snow showers late Tuesday, with a chance through Wednesday night. Highs stay in the 20s through the week with lows in the teens. Another system moves in on Friday though it looks rather weak and lacking n moisture at this point. Have a great night!
Cooler weather ahead with isolated snow chances
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Mon 4:02 PM, Feb 03, 2020