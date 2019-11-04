Cooler than normal trend continues

In a weather week similar to last week we have a cooler trend throughout the week. After lows in the 20s, tonight clouds build on Tuesday ahead of our next storm. A fast-moving clipper moves in Tuesday night bringing 1-3” across far northern Iowa with much lighter amounts south. Colder air is ahead for the end of the week with 30s on Thursday and Friday. Early next week indications are for an even colder air mass to arrive keep this colder than normal November intact. Have a good night.