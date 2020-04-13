Cooler than normal through the week

Cooler than normal conditions continue. Winds although strong will not be as gusty throughout the day on Tuesday. A weak disturbance moves through the state tomorrow. This may generate some scattered snow showers. Highs remain in the 30s and 40s for most of the week as lows drop back into the 20s. Looking ahead to the weekend some moderate could bring highs near 60 for both Saturday and Sunday. Have a good night and stay healthy!