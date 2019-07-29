Cooler, drier air moving in for much of the week

Any residual showers or isolated thunderstorms exit in a hurry this morning, and clouds will decrease as well. Northwesterly winds will bring in cooler and drier air. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s today, followed by overnight lows into the mid and upper 50s. That cool and dry air hangs around for the next couple of days, before a slow warming trend commences toward the weekend closer to seasonal normals. Very little precipitation is in the forecast after this morning.

