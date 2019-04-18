Cooler and windy today

We are on the windy back side of the departing low pressure system and cold front. As a result, our highs will be a good 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, primarily into the lower and middle 50s. Gusty northwest wind will be common as well. Aside from a handful of sprinkles that may develop in the afternoon, this should be a dry day.

Mostly sunny sky returns to our area on Friday with highs around 60. The wind will remain gusty for another day.

This weekend continues to look great from a temperature standpoint as highs look to soar well into the 60s on Satuday. 70s still look likely for Easter Sunday. The later we go on Easter, the better the storm chances look to be, though Monday into Tuesday will probably stand the best chance of rain.