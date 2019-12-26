Cooler and mostly cloudy today

A cold front is making steady progress to the east this morning. Right behind it, an hour or two of fog may occur through mid-morning, otherwise, the day will be dominated by low clouds and steady temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. While this is much cooler than yesterday, it's still about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead, dry and quiet conditions will be around for Friday and much of Friday night.

Our next system is still on track for the weekend. Rain is likely on Saturday and Saturday night with a transition to light snow sometime later Sunday into Sunday night. The focus on this system is moreso on rain amounts vs snow amounts with a plume of Gulf air coming north into our area. Rain totals of over an inch may occur in spots this weekend, with only minor snow accumulation at this time for Sunday and Sunday night.