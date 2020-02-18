Cooler, a bit windy today

Temperatures and wind will be the main focus today as we start off with cooler conditions. Plan on highs mainly in the 20s over the north half, with lower 30s farther south. We slept through the highest wind gusts last night, but it'll still be a fairly breezy day. At least the sunshine will return, though.

We expect no precipitation through the weekend, so the main focus in the extended is on the temperatures. The basic theme is to plan on cooler conditions through Thursday, especially at night. The sun will certainly help during the day, especially over the snow-free areas.

By Friday, a great warming trend continues to look likely and highs should hit 40 then. By the weekend, highs should really take off into the 40s.