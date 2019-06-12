Cool with scattered showers today

It'll feel more like October with scattered rain and increasing northwest wind, especially later today. Plan on highs to only reach the 60s area-wide. Rainfall amounts from this system continue to look light and should remain at a half inch or less by the time it wraps up in the early evening hours.

Tonight's lows will fall well down to the 40s and may threaten record lows, especially over northeast Iowa.

Thursday will be very nice with highs around 70 in most areas.

Looking ahead to Friday, there remains a slight chance at a passing shower though the best chance of rain occurring will be Friday night through Saturday on a scattered basis. As long as the system moves steadily southeast, we should be good to go for Father's Day on Sunday with highs around 80.