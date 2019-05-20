Cool weather to start the week

Today's weather is looking quiet, but it'll be quite cool. Highs will end up close to 60. The morning is starting off with lots of clouds, but those should break up somewhat before filling back in later on today.

Showers gradually develop tonight as lows drop into the upper 40s. Tuesday will feel more like March than May with highs stuck in the 50s thanks to thick clouds, periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, and a strong east wind. That wind will be blowing at 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts. Showers and storms leave tomorrow night.

Wednesday will still be breezy at times, but much warmer with highs well into the 70s. That'll come with some sunshine. Periods of rain and storms will be around Thursday through next Tuesday, but we will have dry time in there, too. Regardless, unwanted rain of one to three inches will be possible over the next week when you add it all up.