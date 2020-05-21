Cool weather finally goes, occasional storm chances approach

Sometimes, being stuck in a certain weather pattern is a nice thing. This week is not an example of that. Just like the past few days, the sky remains cloudy this afternoon although patches of drizzle ought to become less common. Highs stay cool in the 60s again. We should hopefully get enough breaks in the clouds on Friday to get highs near or above 70.

Pinpoint Futurecast Friday evening.

Milder air continues to push in over the weekend as highs climb into the 70s and maybe push 80 on Sunday. The weather pattern also turns more active with occasional showers and storms starting Friday night, going right through most of next week. It's important to note that there will be dry hours in there - it's not several days straight of steady rain! Temperatures will also be more seasonable with many days in the 70s.