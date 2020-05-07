Cool weather continues with shower chances sprinkled in

Clouds gradually thicken this afternoon, but we'll still have comfortable highs in the middle 60s. A shower is possible this evening, but most of that will hold off until after sunset. The best chance of rain is south of Interstate 80, although a little light rain is possible north of there. The sky begins to clear out toward daybreak, allowing temperatures to dip into the upper 30s to around 40.

Even though we have some sunshine on Friday, temperatures will struggle to get past 50 with a brisk north wind. Saturday sees partial sunshine and highs close to 60, but Mother's Day looks windy and chilly with a chance of showers. Cool weather continues through much of next week.