Cool weather continues this weekend, rain/snow mix possible Sunday

Chilly weather continues throughout the weekend, even though the wind won't be quite as brisk. Saturday is the nicer of the two days, thanks to a partly cloudy sky. The day starts off in the lower 20s with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Sunday brings a chance of a rain/snow mix. While precipitation amounts should be fairly light, we can't rule out minor snow accumulation, mainly on grass and elevated surfaces. Highs again are in the upper 30s to around 40.

We'll get a break in precipitation Monday before rain returns Tuesday. This one looks like a more soaking rain at this time. Temperatures won't be as chilly next week, rising into at least the 40s, and probably above 50, in the second half of next week.