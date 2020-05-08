Cool sunshine today, widespread freeze Friday night

The sky is filled with sunshine, but don't be fooled - it'll be a cool day! Highs only make it to the lower 50s, and it'll feel cooler with a north wind of 15 to 30 mph. The wind and very dry air gives the area an elevated fire danger.

The wind falls off tonight and with a clear sky, temperatures drop like a rock. A widespread freeze is likely as lows drop to either side of 30 degrees. If you have plants you want to protect, you'll need to cover them or bring them inside before you go to bed. Saturday's weather is decent with highs near 60 as clouds increase in the afternoon.

Showers are likely Saturday night and may still be scattered around on Mother's Day. It'll be a chilly day with a brisk wind and highs that struggle to hit 50. Next week remains cool overall, but temperatures do warm later in the week. That'll come with shower chances, though.