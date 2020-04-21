Cool but sunny Tuesday afternoon, rain chances return soon

Today's a little cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid-50s, but we also have lots of blue sky. A northwest breeze may gust over 20 mph at times.

A scattering of showers and storms is possible Wednesday. While there may be a couple early on over northeastern Iowa, the higher chance is later in the afternoon and evening. These should form over northern Iowa and then slip south. Small hail and gusty winds are possible if storms can get strong enough. Otherwise, we'll see highs top 70 degrees with a gusty southwest breeze.

Thursday looks like a decent and dry day, although showers become likely on Friday and may last into Saturday. Temperatures cool down going into the weekend, as well.