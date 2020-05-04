Cool and showery through the day on Tuesday

Scattered showers have entered the forecast. Through Tuesday night we will deal with some rainfall. Overall total should be ¼ to ½”. Cooler air is the biggest change this week as highs stay well below normal for early May. Highs look to stay in the 50s and low 60s right into early next week. Please take note that at this point, we are looking at a possibility of frost Friday night into Saturday morning. We will pinpoint this forecast more as we move through the week. Have a good night!