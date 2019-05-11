Another weak system moves toward the area on Sunday, bringing with it another chance of showers. These will be fairly light, and especially concentrated south of Highway 20. Highs for Mother's Day will be in the mid 50s. After that, temperatures begin a warming trend. Another chance for showers and storms occurs late on Tuesday, and again next weekend at the start of a more active, late-Spring pattern.
Cool and dry overnight, before more showers possible early on Mother's Day
By Corey Thompson |
Posted: Sat 6:11 PM, May 11, 2019