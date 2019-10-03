Cool October night ahead

We finally have a fall-like feel in the air. Clouds and northwest winds have held temperatures in check throughout the day. Tonight as the sky clears a bit the mercury will drop. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Friday morning. A beautiful October day is ahead on Friday, including dry conditions for Friday Night Lights. Saturday features a return of the rain with amounts around ½” possible. By Sunday we dry things out and start a beautiful October week of weather. Have a great night!