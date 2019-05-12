Cool Mother's Day

Mother’s Day brings some clouds and a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be south of Highway 20 and should remain light with only a few hundredths of an inch at best. Next week the weather changes and brings some true spring warmth for several days in a row. A chance for showers and storms develops Tuesday, otherwise, the weather for the work week remains dry. Highs jump well into the 70s with some 80s possible late week. Have a happy Mother’s Day and a safe week.