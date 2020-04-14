CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Scattered snow showers end tonight with cool conditions continuing. Lows drop into the 20s and stay in the 20s for lows through the end of the week. An additional chance for scattered showers exists on Thursday, but with the current storm track, it should remain mainly south of I-80. The weekend looks quiet as highs climb back close to our normal high of 60. Have a great night and stay healthy.
Cool April weather continues
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Tue 5:32 PM, Apr 14, 2020