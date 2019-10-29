Cooking healthy using the flavors of fall

Fall is in the air. Along with fall comes amazing fall flavors and gets us in the mood for getting in the kitchen and baking. Nicole has three healthy desserts that incorporate fall flavors. Not only are these recipes delicious but you can feel good serving them to your family.

No-Bake Pumpkin Pie

All you need:

• 1 c. whipped topping (can use Cool Whip)

• 1 package (3.4 oz) dry instant vanilla pudding mix

• 1 can (15 oz) pumpkin

• 1 tsp (rounded) pumpkin pie spice

• 2/3 c. milk

• 1 amount additional Cool Whip, optional

All you do:

Beat whipped topping, pudding mix, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and milk together until well blended. Place in 8 glasses. Chill 3 hours. Top with Cool Whip and serve.

Source: www.hy-vee.com

Skinny Apple Tart

Serves 15.

All you need:

• 1 puff pastry sheet thawed per instructions

• 2 apples large, cored & sliced thin

• 1 cup brown sugar

• Salt, to taste

All you do:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place parchment paper on sheet pan. Place your puff pastry on a sheet pan. Line your apples along the inside of the puff pastry. Sprinkle brown sugar over the apples. Crack salt over the tart & bake 20 minutes.

Source: Julie Blanner

Nutrition per serving: Calories: 158, Fat: 6 g (Saturated fat: 2 g), Sodium: 45 mg, Carbohydrates: 25 g, Fiber 1 g, Sugar: 17 g and Protein: 1 g.

Cinnamon Baked Pears

Serves 8.

All you need:

• 4 ripe pears

• 1/2 c. melted butter

• 1 tbsp. cinnamon sugar

• 1 c. old-fashioned rolled oats

• 1/2 c. Finely Chopped Almonds

• 1/3 c. brown sugar

• 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

• Salt

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 400º. Halve pears and scoop out some of the center to fit the oatmeal crumble. Brush insides of pears with 2 tablespoons melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

2. In a medium bowl, combine oats, almonds, brown sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Pour remaining melted butter into bowl and combine until fully coated.

3. Spoon into pear halves.

4. Bake until pears are soft, 35 to 40 minutes.

5. Top with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream and serve warm.

Nicole Johnson represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert working throughout the community to promote healthy eating and nutrition. Nicole is a Registered Dietitian and member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

