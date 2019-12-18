Convicted felon from Hazleton who voted in November is imprisoned

A convicted felon accused of lying on his voter registration application and voting in the November election has been imprisoned.

William Gibson, of Hazleton, was sentenced Tuesday in Independence to 30 years in prison. He'd pleaded guilty to two counts of election misconduct and a drug possession charge.

Each felony count filed against Gibson was enhanced because he is a habitual offender.

The prosecutors say Gibson lied on his voter registration application when he attested that he'd never been convicted of a felony. And prosecutors say Gibson cast a provisional ballot in the November election.

Poll workers suspected he was a convicted felon.