Controversial Nike shoe helps local effort

A Marion Police Officer Ron Slagle has designed a shoe dressed in an American flag with a blue stripe to raise awareness for first responders suffering from PTSD. He started this effort in June of 2018.

“We decided to wait and build the shoe correctly,” Slagle said.

Presales for the shoe started in May but really took off last week.

“We originally had 600 orders now we are up to over 9,200,” he said.

Slagle said he believes a lot of the sales have to do with Nike removing their 4th of July shoe bearing the Betsy Ross version of the American flag from shelves after former NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick spoke against it. That’s when national attention for the Nike shoe and Slalges took off. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had this to say.

“If we’re in a political environment where the American flag has become controversial to Americans I think we have a problem,” said Senator McConnell.

Slagle said he will also be reaching out to President Trump.+

“We’re going to reach out to the President’s spokesperson,” he said.

While the sales are far beyond Slagles wildest dreams he said isn’t against Nike’s decision to pull the shoe or Kaepernick’s opposition.

“Everybody has a right to free speech and protest if they do it in a professional and obedient way,” he said. I’ve got no problem with it. My personal opinion is that I love my country.”

You can click the link on the side to support Slagle’s effort.

