Man suffers shock while working at ADM facility in Cedar Rapids

A Knutson Construction employee who suffered a shock while working at the Cedar Rapids ADM plant Friday is in stable condition, according to the company.

"We want to share our employee is currently receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition," Knuston Construction said in a statement to KCRG-TV9.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the plant on Waconia Drive SW, police said.

According to ADM, the 58-year-old man was doing concrete work in the corn processing facility when he came into contact with overhead powerlines.

Authorities said emergency responders arrived to find the man had injuries consistent with a shock. He was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee and his family at this time," Knuston Construction said in its statement.