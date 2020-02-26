Continuing to stay dry, warm-up this weekend

Partly cloudy skies continue through the rest of the evening as well as those breezy conditions. Winds will be from the northwest between 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Winds die down overnight with lows dropping into the teens, for a chilly start to your Thursday. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but highs only in the mid-30s.

We will stay dry through the end of the week and into the weekend. Partly cloudy skies on Friday with highs a little bit below average in the low 30s. A nice warm-up for the weekend with highs ranging from the low to upper 50s.

A slight chance of rain to start next week. Have a great night!