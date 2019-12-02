Continued poor weather leads to latest harvest since 2009

A growing season filled with obstacles to farmers has continued late into the Autumn, according to agriculture officials.

Only around three days during the past week were suitable for harvesting, which limited farmers' ability in Iowa to get into fields to get the remaining crop in.

92 percent of the state's corn crop was harvested, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. This is 11 days behind 2018's harvest, and two weeks behind a five-year average. The northeast and south-central regions of Iowa were the furthest behind, with over 17 and 16 percent of the corn crop, respectively, still in the field.

The total corn crop harvested was 86 percent last week.

“Several days of unfavorable weather conditions kept many farmers out of the fields last week,” Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, said, in a statement. “With corn and some soybeans still standing, this is the latest harvest since 2009, and farmers are anxious to finish up.”

Weather conditions during the coming week should prove more favorable for harvesting, according to forecasters.