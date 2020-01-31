Consumer complaints made to Iowa's Attorney General's Office dip

The Iowa Attorney General's Office reports its consumer protection division received more than 3,200 complaints last year, down nearly 8% from 2018.

Last year marks the first decrease in complaints since 2014.

Despite the decrease, officials with the Attorney General's Office say concerns remain. The most common type of complaint the office received last year pertained to auto-related complaints, surrounding things like title issues, repossession, and financing.

Overall, auto complaints were one area of issues that were up year over year, up nearly 15%.

Lynn Hicks, the Communications Director for the Attorney General's Office, says another common complaint they received last year surrounded scams made over the phone or through the mail. Hicks says if anyone receives an inquiry for personal information over the phone from someone they don't know they should end the conversation.

Hicks says when people make complaints it allows them to identify trends and problems that may exist within some industries.

This year the Office is making a number of legislative recommendations including adding motorcycles to Iowa's Lemon Law and to increase penalties for elder abuse.

Hicks says many consumer-related issues can be avoided if consumers know their rights.