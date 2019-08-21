Consultant urges preparedness as economists expect upcoming recession

A financial plan can be a lifeboat to keep people afloat during economic chaos, according to financial consultant Casey Mushrush.

That lifeboat might be needed soon, with some economists expecting a recession within the next two-and-a-half years.

The National Association for Business Economics recently surveyed 226 economic experts, asking them when they expect the US will enter its next recession. The majority of them, 74 percent, said they predict it’ll happen by the end of 2021.

“I don’t think this is something that people should necessarily fear,” Mushrush, who works for Premier Investments of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, said. “It is actually something that is a normal part of market cycles. The market goes up when we’re talking about expansions. It also goes into a recession or some sort of a contraction.”

Mushrush said a normal economic cycle lasts about five years, but the current period of economic expansion has stretched more than 10 years so far.

With this in mind, he added that this is the time for people to make sure they have a solid financial plan in place.

“If they are walking into a recessionary environment, that they’re going to be OK and not have to take those emotional decisions and actually wreck something that they’ve already put into place,” he said.

Mushrush said, for most people, that means doing what they should always be doing, such as watching their spending, managing debt and putting money in their 401(k).

“Making sure that you have adequate emergency funds or emergency reserves, cash on hand, that if something were to happen, such as a job loss or something along those lines, some sort of a reduced income, that you can weather the storm, so to speak,” he said.

This is especially important for people who are on the verge of retirement, according to Mushrush.

“Even if you retire at the ‘wrong time,’ meaning you retire and then the markets immediately go down, that you’re ultimately going to be OK for that potential 30 years of what your retirement’s going to be,” he said.

Mushrush said planning for any situation is necessary because it’s too early to tell what exactly the next recession will look like.

“It could be very tepid. It could just be more of a cleansing out of some of those excess growths. It could be very much something that is a huge problem,” he said.